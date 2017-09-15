Newlyweds injured after falling off trail ledge in Hana

Two newlyweds were hospitalized after falling off a cliff ledge in Hana Friday.

It happened at around 1 p.m. near Kaihalulu Beach, commonly known as Red Sand Beach.

Fire officials say the couple, a 29-year-old man and 26-year-old woman from New Jersey, was on a trail leading to the popular beach when the woman lost her footing and her husband reached out to grab her.

Both ended up falling 25 feet to the rocks below.

By the time firefighters and paramedics arrived, bystanders had already helped them to the beach.

The man was airlifted to Maui Memorial Medical Center in serious condition with head and leg injuries.

The helicopter then met the woman at Hana Airport and flew her to the hospital in stable condition with back injuries.