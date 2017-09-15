Parents at three schools alerted after mumps confirmed in Mililani cafeteria worker

Parents of students at Mililani High, Mililani Uka Elementary, and Mililani Waena Elementary schools were notified Friday that a food service worker at the high school contracted the mumps virus.

The Hawaii Department of Health contacted the school Friday morning.

As a result, the school’s cafeteria, which prepares roughly 2,500 lunches daily for the three schools, was shut down for a thorough cleaning.

All prepared food for Friday was recalled and students instead received a lunch of pizza and hot dogs from Costco, paid for with school fundraising money.

According to a notice posted on the school’s website, the employee worked on Sept. 7, during the infectious period.

In a letter sent home to parents, officials said: “All of our food service workers follow proper health and safety procedures when preparing food and the decision to withdraw today’s lunches was only made in an abundance of caution for our students’ health. All cafeteria facilities will be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly as they are each day.”

Mumps is a contagious disease spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat of an infected person. Symptoms are typically mild, but mumps can occasionally cause complications, especially in adults.

As of Sept. 14, 362 cases of mumps were confirmed in Hawaii.

Case by county break down as follows:

Oahu 317

Kauai 30

Hawaii 14

Maui 1

Click here for more information from the Department of Health.