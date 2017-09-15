Public invited to special events as Hokulea stops in Haleiwa

A series of events celebrating Hokulea is being held on Oahu’s North Shore as the legendary voyaging canoe pays a visit to Haleiwa.

Hokulea arrived at Haleiwa Harbor on Thursday, and while she’s docked, crew members will share their experiences and knowledge with the community.

The following is a schedule of events to take place over the next week (dates, times subject to change):

Saturday, Sept. 16

10 a.m. Welcome ceremony, Haleiwa Harbor: Join the Haleiwa community to hookipa Hokulea to Haleiwa

1-5 p.m. Public Canoe Tours, Haleiwa Harbor: Visit Hokulea and take a tour of the waa

Sunday, Sept. 17

1-5 p.m. Public Canoe Tours, Haleiwa Harbor: Visit Hokulea and take a tour of the waa

7 p.m. Hokulea Crew Talk Story, Surfer, the Bar at Turtle Bay Resort: Polynesian Voyaging Society navigators will share how they apply ancestral wisdom and ike through storms, doldrums, and more in their experiences around the world. Free and open to the public. Participants (tentative) – Kamaki Worthington moderator, Austin Kino, Noelani Kamalu, Jason Patterson, Bryson Hoe, Kaleo Wong

Wednesday, Sept. 20

5-9 p.m. Hokulea Crew and North Shore Community Talk Story at Waimea Valley: Special guests from Hokulea crew and local organizations will share inspirational stories about the Worldwide Voyage and discuss how it has catalyzed action in our North Shore, Oahu community. Celebrate progress and learn how you and your ohana can be involved.

Friday, Sept. 22

6:30-9 p.m. Hokulea Crew Talk Story at Patagonia Haleiwa: John Bilderback will present a photographerʻs view tracking brilliant moments and events throughout the epic three-year Malama Honua journey around the globe alongside Worldwide Voyage crewmembers who sailed Hokulea and Hikianalia. Free and open to the public.

Saturday, Sept. 23

2 p.m. Hokulea departs for Hanalei