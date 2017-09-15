Rainbow Wahine blow out Northern Arizona

HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team evened its record at 5-5, overpowering Northern Arizona 25-12, 25-10, 25-12 on Friday night in the Stan Sheriff Center. The Lumberjacks fell to 4-6 overall.

Senior middle hitter Emily Maglio led the team with a match-high 10 kills and six blocks. She passed the 300 career blocks mark, ending the night with 303 career rejections. Sophomore setter Norene Iosia notched match-highs with 24 assists, 12 digs and five service aces (career-high). It was Iosia’s sixth double-double of the year

Clare-Marie Anderson and Savanah Kahakai both notched career-highs in aces as well with three apiece. Kahakai also recorded seven digs in the match. She needed just two entering the match to tie former UH great Teee Williams at No. 7 with 1,142 digs in UH’s career-dig record book. Kahakai finished the night with 1,148 career digs. Kahakai now needs 72 more digs to tie Kanoe Kamana’o for No. 6 with 1,220 digs.

The Rainbow Wahine recorded 13 service aces was the most since UH had 13 against New Mexico in 2014.

The Rainbow Wahine came out strong, taking the first set 25-12. Hawai’i started the match with an eight-point run with Anderson behind the service line. The ‘Bows continued to go on three to four point runs throughout the set.

In the second set, UH held NAU to a set score of 25-10—the lowest scoring output for an opponent this season. The Rainbow Wahine also had five service aces in the frame.

Hawai’i finished the night winning the third set 25-12, making this match the lowest scoring opponent this season. The Lumberjacks kept it close in the beginning of the set, coming within two points of the ‘Bows, but with the Rainbow Wahine went on to score eight of nine points to take a 17-8 lead from which NAU couldn’t recover from.

For the Lumberjacks, junior outside hitter Kaylie Jorgenson led with nine kills. Freshman Kasie Gilfert and sophomore Victoria Ewalefo had a hand in two blocks each out of the team total four.

Friday was also head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos‘ birthday and after the match the team and fans sang happy birthday led by the pep band.

The Bows will rematch NAU on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. following the Rainbow Wahine’s annual Alumnae Game at 5 p.m.

