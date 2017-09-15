YMCA of Honolulu collects donations for Hurricane Harvey victims



A three-day donation drive for families affected by Hurricane Harvey kicked off Friday at YMCA of Honolulu.

YMCA of Honolulu is partnering with Pasha Hawaii and Hawaii Stevedores to fill and ship a 40-foot container to Greater Houston YMCA.

Thirty-four YMCAs there have been taking care of hundreds of keiki living in hurricane shelters with their families, and providing day camps and after-school care throughout Houston.

Officials say the organization is in dire need of supplies for youth programs, due to damage or loss as a result of the hurricane.

“They need a lot of supplies for their youth programs that might have been lost, so this is like sports equipment and balls and puzzles and games,” said Lisa Ontai of YMCA Honolulu. “But they also want to provide some gifts for the families who may have lost entire households in the flood, so really, this will be for the keiki and families of Houston.”

YMCA is accepting donations this weekend at its Nuuanu location at 1441 Pali Highway on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17, 7 a.m.–5 p.m. A drive-thru system allows donors to drop off their donations without leaving their cars.

Pasha Hawaii will be shipping off the container Monday morning to Greater Houston YMCA for distribution.

Click here for more information, including a full wish list.