Honolulu police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Waikiki Saturday morning.

It happened at 6 a.m. in an alley near the intersection of Seaside and Kuhio avenues.

A 22-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition, and two men, ages 27 and 31, were hospitalized in serious condition.

We’re told one person has died.

