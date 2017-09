Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Waipahu early Saturday morning.

It happened at 2:15 a.m. on Moloalo Street near Mokuola Street.

According to police, an argument between two men turned physical and one man stabbed the other.

Emergency Medical Services says the 50-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition with several stab wounds to his body.

Police have classified the case as second-degree attempted murder.