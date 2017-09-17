BWS: Water outage for some East Honolulu communities to repair transmission line



Some residents in East Honolulu are experiencing low water pressure at this hour, and have been since about 10:30 a.m.

The Board of Water Supply says there’s a leak on a 36-inch transmission line.

Water service will be turned off to specific areas at 11 p.m. while repair work continues overnight.

The affected areas are: Ninini Way, Namahealani Place, Nahoku Place, Kalama Paka Place, and the Kalamapuu Townhouses.

51 services including the 80 townhouses will be without water service during this time.

One water wagon will be located at the corner of Ninini Way and Ninini Place, and 2 roving water wagons will be in the other areas to assist area residents.

Traffic is not affected as the line is in a utility tunnel, not under a road.

