Furtado’s two goals lead Rainbow Wahine to third consecutive victory

Sonest Furtado continued her streak of stellar play, scoring two goas to propel the Hawai’i women’s soccer team to a 2-1 win at Grand Canyon on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Rainbow Wahine (5-4) extend their winning streak to three games, all on the road, marking Hawai’i’s first three-game road winning streak since September of 2004. UH won at Idaho State on Sept. 5 and at Arizona State on Sept. 15 before Sunday’s victory.

Furtado has played a part in every UH goal during that streak, netting three goals with two assists.

After a scoreless first half, Furtado put Hawai’i ahead 1-0 in the 61st minute when she slotted a cross from Sarah Lau past GCU goalkeeper Blakely Fraash. It was Lau’s first assist this season.

The ‘Lopes (3-6-1) responded immediately, creating several scoring opportunities in the following 12 minutes, culminating with a goal from Amanda Lopez off a bouncing ball in the box that evened the score 1-1 in the 72nd minute. Anyssa De Vera got the assist for GCU.

Furtado, however was not finished. With the score still tied in the 86th minute, she launched a shot from 12 yards out that beat Fraash and found the inside of the far post to give Hawai’i its decisive 2-1 advantage. Kellsie Gleason and Sarah Lau picked up assists on the game-winning score. The goal was Furtado’s team-leading fourth of the season.

UH held a 23-18 advantage in shots in the game and 9-6 lead in shots on goal. Hawai’i also had a 5-4 edge in corner kicks in the contest. GCU’s Fraasch was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Hawai’i goalkeeper Alexis Mata made five saves in the game. GCU’s 72nd minute goal snapped her streak of 288 consecutive shutout minutes.

Raisa Strom-Okimoto led Hawai’i with eight shots in the game, including two on goal. Furtado had five shots, including four on goal, and Gleason had five shots with two on goal.

Sunday’s game was the final non-conference tune-up for the ‘Bows, who begin Big West Conference play Sept. 28 at UC Davis.