This weekend, Hawaii’s oldest and largest cycling event will bring out nearly 2,000 participants riding to celebrate bicycling on Oahu. The 36th Annual Honolulu Century Ride is being held Sunday, September 24th. The event promises a gorgeous day of riding from Kapiolani Park up the windward side of Oahu and back.

Daniel Alexander joined us in studio with more on the event. He also gave us tips for safe bicycling!