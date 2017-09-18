Ask a Specialist: Depression: What is It?

By Published:

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and for those suffering from depression, they may have had thoughts about suicide.  Learn more about depression, some of the symptoms and how to seek help with Sondra Leiggi Brandon, psychiatric/mental health nurse practitioner at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu.  Don’t miss this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

For more information about depression, don’t miss The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu’s free Speaking of Health lecture called “Depression:  What is It?”  Learn how to recognize depression and find out what treatment options and resources are available.  That’s happening this Thursday, September 21, from 6 – 7 pm.  It’s part of Queen’s – West O‘ahu’s monthly lecture series featuring important health information for the community.  To register, call The Queen’s Referral Line at 691-7117.

