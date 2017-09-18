Damien Monarchs voted into Cover2 D-I State Rankings for the first time

For the first time in the history of the Cover2 State Rankings, the Damien Monarchs (5-1) have been selected into the top ten of Division-I.

Fresh off of their thrilling 27-20 come from behind win over ILH rival Saint Francis this past Friday, the Monarchs appeared at number-9 in the latest poll which is voted on by 20 media members from across the state.

Playing a regular season schedule in the ILH Division-II the Monarchs and the aforementioned Saints declared for the HHSAA Division-I state tournament, therefore becoming ineligible for D-2 rankings last week.

As for the top of the rankings, the defending state champions of Saint Louis remain as the unanimous choice.

The Crusaders beat Punahou 49-13 last Saturday, improving to 4-0 on the season.

For the first time this season, Saint Louis also appeared in the MaxPreps Xcellent National Top-25 on Monday, being selected 24th.

This Saturday the Crusaders will play host to perennial California power Narbonne, who won a CIF state title in 2015.

For the sixth consecutive week, Lahainaluna was selected tops in Division-II. The Lunas who are 5-1 won the first half MIL title with a win over Kamehameha-Maui last weekend.

DIVISION I

1. SAINT LOUIS (20) 4-0

2. MILILANI 4-0

3. KAHUKU 5-1

4. PUNAHOU 4-1

5. KAMEHAMEHA 3-2

6. WAIANAE 3-3

7. CAMPBELL 5-2

8. FARRINGTON 3-3

9. DAMIEN 5-1

10. LEILEHUA 4-2

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: HILO (4-1), SAINT FRANCIS (4-2), KAPOLEI (3-4) KAPA’A (3-1)

DIVISION II

1. LAHAINALUNA (18) 5-1

2. WAIPAHU (2) 5-0

3. PEARL CITY 5-1

4. KS-HAWAII 6-1

5. KONAWAENA 4-2

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: KAIMUKI (4-2), KALANI (3-3), IOLANI (2-3), KS-MAUI (3-3)