Iolani Palace offers free admission as part of national Museum Day Live

The public will be able to visit Iolani Palace for free this Saturday, Sept. 23, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 13th annual Museum Day Live.

It’s a national initiative that encourages museums across the country to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based facilities, which offer free admission every day.

Iolani Palace consists of two floors of meticulously restored public reception areas as well as private suites that are open to the public for guided and audio tours.

Guided tours normally cost $21.75 for visitors ages 13 and over, and $6 for keiki ages 5-12.

“We’re so excited to participate once again in Smithsonian magazine’s annual initiative to welcome visitors into museums across the nation,” said Kippen de Alba Chu, executive director of The Friends of Iolani Palace. “Through Museum Day Live!, we have the unique opportunity to open our doors for free as we invite guests to experience the living restoration of our proud Hawaiian identity.”

Visitors need to download a ticket online here for free entrance for two on Sept. 23. One ticket per email address is permitted.

