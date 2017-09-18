Learn to raise your voice at the State Capitol

By Published:
Hawaii State Capitol

Maui residents can learn how to effectively add their voice at the State Capitol in free one-hour workshops called “Your Voice” in September.

The workshops will include tips and techniques on effective lobbying, testimony and communicating with State Senators and Representatives. Attendees will also learn how to understand the legislative process, deadlines and power dynamics at the Capitol. They’ll also be introduced to easy to use tools available on the Legislature’s website and will be given helpful handouts, guides and resources.

Newcomers as well as seasoned advocates are welcomed to the event.

Listing of times and dates below: 

Kahului                   Mon., Sep. 18, 1:30 p.m.

Kahului Community Center (275 Uhu St.)

Kihei                        Tues., Sep. 19, 1:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Kenolio Recreation Complex – Cafeteria (131 S. Kihei Rd.)

Pukalani                 Wed. Sep. 20, 1:30 p.m.

Tavares Community Center/Pool (91 Pukalani St., room by pool)

Haiku                       Wed. Sep. 20, 6:00 p.m.

Haiku Community Center (Hana Highway & Pilialoha St.)

Wailuku                  Thur., Sep. 21, 6:00 p.m.

Wailuku Public Library (251 S. High St.)

Lahaina                   Fri., Sep. 22, 1:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Kaunoa West Maui Senior Center (788 Pauoa St.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s