Learn to raise your voice at the State Capitol

Maui residents can learn how to effectively add their voice at the State Capitol in free one-hour workshops called “Your Voice” in September.

The workshops will include tips and techniques on effective lobbying, testimony and communicating with State Senators and Representatives. Attendees will also learn how to understand the legislative process, deadlines and power dynamics at the Capitol. They’ll also be introduced to easy to use tools available on the Legislature’s website and will be given helpful handouts, guides and resources.

Newcomers as well as seasoned advocates are welcomed to the event.

Listing of times and dates below:

Kahului Mon., Sep. 18, 1:30 p.m.

Kahului Community Center (275 Uhu St.)

Kihei Tues., Sep. 19, 1:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Kenolio Recreation Complex – Cafeteria (131 S. Kihei Rd.)

Pukalani Wed. Sep. 20, 1:30 p.m.

Tavares Community Center/Pool (91 Pukalani St., room by pool)

Haiku Wed. Sep. 20, 6:00 p.m.

Haiku Community Center (Hana Highway & Pilialoha St.)

Wailuku Thur., Sep. 21, 6:00 p.m.

Wailuku Public Library (251 S. High St.)

Lahaina Fri., Sep. 22, 1:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Kaunoa West Maui Senior Center (788 Pauoa St.)