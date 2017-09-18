Local Heroes: Roy Sakuma

Roy Sakuma has been teaching ukulele for almost 50 years! He is also the founder of the largest ukulele festival in the world. But what many people may not know is that he grew up in home with mental illness, was teased and bullied as a child, and dropped out of high school. Today, he shares his story with others and hopes to bring hope and healing to island keiki.

If you’re interested in hearing Roy speak, he’ll be at the Hawaii Senior Fair- at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall – this Friday, Sept. 22 from 10:45 – 11:30 am.

