You’re invited to participate in a walk to end drunk driving. MADD Hawaii is hosting the event. The organization offers victims’ services to help family and friends, who have lost a loved one in a drunk driving accident. Theresa Paulette, from MADD victim services, and Ainahau Bajet, godmother of Kaulana Werner who was killed by a drunk driver, joined Take 2 to talk about MADD and the upcoming 5k walk.

