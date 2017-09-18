Night football will continue on Kauai for a limited time this season

For years, night games for high school football were prohibited on Kauai during fledgling season, which runs from Sept. 15 through Dec. 15.

During this period, games were moved from Friday nights to Saturday afternoons over concerns the field lights were attracting endangered seabirds.

The county announced Monday it was able to work out a solution with officials from the state and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to play four games at night this season.

“During the day time, there are issues with the players, the heat and all that. But it’s not only going to be about what we get at the gate to support the league. It’s about the families. It’s about people coming from afar and being able to witness the game at night and gather in a safe environment at the same time with your family,” explained Kauai County Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr.

The first night game takes place this Friday, Sept. 22, and continues on the nights of Sept. 30, Oct. 7, and Nov. 4.

“It is my hope that we’re able to play every single Friday night next season and that would be my goal, but I think we’re at a good place at this time, because it’s a big crossover what happened,” Carvalho said. “But it just shows, never give up. Be persistent. Be respectful. When you really truly believe in the community, things can happen, and this is what happened, and I believe as we continue to move forward and work closely, the next season will be more fruitful and more open to families. I believe that.”