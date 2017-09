There’s a September Soiree that’s about to hit Kapolei this weekend! It will celebrate the end of the project, Kapolei Lofts. The event will feature food and live entertainment. Frank Diaz, veteran and owner of Tin Hut BBQ, joined Take 2 to talk about the event and the food he will be featuring. Tin Hut BBQ was voted Hawaii’s best food truck for the year!

