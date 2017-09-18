Suspect in Marukai carjacking pleads not guilty to robbery

Related Coverage Police release video of brazen carjacking involving elderly victim outside popular store

A man who allegedly stole a car with an elderly man still inside pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

The incident happened at around 9:39 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the parking lot of Marukai Wholesale Mart on Kamehameha Highway, near Dillingham Boulevard.

Police released surveillance images and video of the suspect and eventually arrested Shayddon Lizardo-Calarruda, 18. He was charged with second-degree robbery.

Police say the 76-year-old victim was sitting in the passenger seat, waiting for his wife to finish shopping inside the store, when Lizardo-Calarruda jumped into the driver’s seat.

Sources tell us the keys were in the ignition, so he started driving off. The victim begged to be let out, so Lizardo-Calarruda allegedly stopped the car and pushed him out before taking off.

Bail for Lizardo-Calarruda was confirmed at $50,000. His trial is set for November.