Waikiki shooting victim speaks out, describes loss of close friend

One of the men hit in this weekend’s deadly shooting in Waikiki is calling it a random, senseless act.

Police say a man opened fire, killing a man and injuring two more, near the intersection of Seaside and Kuhio avenues early Saturday morning.

The Honolulu medical examiner identified the victim as Maleko Remlinger, 22, of Kaneohe.

Jonny Correa says he lost a close friend that night.

Correa says he came out of a bar to smoke a cigarette and says about 20 people, including his friends, were outside.

“(The suspect) whips out the gun out of his shirt like that,” Correa said. “He starts going dot, dot, dot, he just shoots everywhere.”

The bullets struck Correa, a friend from a previous job, and Remlinger.

“He was like, ‘It hurts to breath. It hurts to breath,'” Correa recalled. “I said, ‘Bro, you’re going to be fine. It was just a pellet gun.'”

Correa later learned the reality of the situation when he saw Remlinger at the hospital.

“That’s my good friend. I used to body board with him on the North Shore. He’s a really good guy,” Correa said of Remlinger. “Everybody loved him. He just had a good reputation. Everyone knows him for being exactly that.”

We’re told friends are planning a memorial service for him.

On Sunday, police closed a portion of Young Street in McCully and arrested the suspected gunman along with two others.

We received the following statement from HPD Monday:

“The shooting occurred on private property in an area that individuals frequent after the nearby bars close. Officers have responded to noise, drinking, and other nuisance complaints in the past, and patrols were increased in the area a couple months ago. HPD will be contacting the property manager and owner to work on long-term solutions. “The suspect has not been charged yet. There are no other arrests at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers.”

Correa says he did not know the shooter.

“There is no reason to just come and open fire on a bunch of random people,” he said.