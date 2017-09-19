Application period opens for affordable senior rentals in Central Oahu

Tenant applicants are now being accepted for the second phase of the Meheula Vista senior affordable rental housing development in Mililani Mauka.

Located at the corner of Meheula Parkway and Lehiwa Drive, Meheula Vista serves seniors with incomes of 60 percent or less of the area median income, or approximately $43,980 for one person, or $50,220 for two persons annually.

The second phase features 75 one-bedroom, one-bath units, fully equipped kitchens, picnic area, community room, beautifully landscaped common areas, coin-operated laundry, and an on-site resident manager.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year with residents moving in next spring.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. A lottery will be scheduled for late November.

To request an application, visit Catholic Charities Hawaii at 1822 Keeaumoku Street, call (808) 524-4673 or click here for more information.

The first housing phase of Meheula Vista opened late last year and is now fully occupied.

There will be a total of four phases, and once complete, the complex will feature four apartment buildings with a total of 300 senior housing units, a multi-purpose building designed for resident activities and 143 on-site parking stalls. Limited on-site parking is available for $50 per month. Street parking is not permitted.

A program of Catholic Charities Hawaii, the project is being developed by Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation and managed by Locations LLC.

“We’re excited to welcome our next phase of senior residents at Meheula Vista,” said CCHDC president Rick Stack. “As Hawaii’s population continues to age, it is more important than ever to provide our kupuna with affordable rental options and Meheula Vista helps fill this gap.”

Tours of Meheula Vista are available by calling (808) 626-9162.