Costco is putting the brakes on its Iwilei gas station next week.

Signs now alert drivers of an upcoming five-week closure.

It’s scheduled from Thursday, Sept. 28, through Thursday, Nov. 2. The station will reopen on Friday, Nov. 3.

The closure is necessary as Costco expands the station to accommodate more vehicles.

Drivers are urged to visit Costco’s other gas stations in Waipio and Kapolei.