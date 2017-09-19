Caught on camera: Strange lights spotted floating over Oahu

A strange sight in the sky over Oahu caught the attention of many people overnight.

We received several messages via the Report It feature on our website from viewers who saw the lights.

Mash Hatae says he woke up at around 2:30 a.m. to get some water, and the lights in the sky caught his eye.

He took video from Kakaako and thinks the lights were over either Central or West Oahu.

In the video, you can see two bright lights, and then slowly a third light appears. Hatae says he saw about eight to 10 lights total.

“It looks like flares. Definitely could’ve been something more mysterious, but yeah, it was definitely probably just flares, military flares,” he said. “It was definitely really unusual to see. They were super bright. I guess I couldn’t really get the full gist of it from my camera because it was so far away, but it was really, really bright. I looked out my lanai and it was the first thing I saw.”

The Federal Aviation Administration did not receive any unusual reports.

We are also waiting to hear back from the Hawaii Air National Guard, the U.S. Army, and Schofield Barracks.

In the past when we’ve received reports about similar lights, it ended up being due to military training.