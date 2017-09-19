Free event highlights importance of child passenger safety

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week and there is a special free event for parents who want to learn how to properly install their keiki’s car seats.

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., experts will be at the Waipio Shopping Plaza to help you with any car seat trouble you may be having.

The event is sponsored by Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children, Keiki Injury Prevention Coalition, and DTRIC Insurance,

Experts say nine out of ten car seats are installed incorrectly.

Hawaii’s law requires kids under four to ride in a child car seat and ages 4 to 7 to ride in either a child car seat or a booster seat.

If caught breaking the law you could get fined up to $500.

 

