Hawaiian Humane Society mourns death of president, CEO

The Hawaiian Humane Society’s president and CEO has died.

The society confirmed Pamela Burns died peacefully Monday night. She had been on leave for health reasons.

“Pam’s passion to improve the lives of the people and animals of Hawaii was unmatched. She was a leader in the national and international animal welfare movement, the guiding force for the Hawaiian Humane Society for the past 27 years and a treasure in our community. We are all shocked and deeply saddened by this loss,” said Bob Armstrong, Hawaiian Humane Society board chair. “Her commitment to the welfare of animals in our community was steadfast, and deeply heartfelt.”

Prior to her passing, Burns assembled a leadership team to run the organization in her absence, and it will continue to do so.

Plans to celebrate Burns’ life and legacy will be made in consultation with her family and announced at a later time.