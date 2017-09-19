Honolulu’s Macfarlane to fight for inaugural Bellator Flyweight Championship

Punahou graduate Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will fight for the inaugural Bellator women’s flyweight championship.

The mixed martial arts organization announced Tuesday that Macfarlane, who is 6-0 in her career, will face Emily Ducote (6-2) on November 3rd in State College, Pennsylvania as part of the Bellator 186 card.

The championship bout will be a rematch of a unanimous decision victory by Macfarlane in December of 2016.

On July 31st Macfarlane made history by winning the Eddie Bravo Invitational, claiming the first ever Flyweight Combat Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Macfarlane has three submission wins in her five fights with Bellator, including a first-round arm-bar victory over Jessica Middleton in April.

The fight will be shown tape delayed in Hawaii on the Spike channel.