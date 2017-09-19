Kaiser High School football season canceled after police called to campus

Football season is over for Kaiser High School.

A letter from the school’s principal issued Tuesday announced the cancellation for both the JV and varsity teams, effective immediately.

The cancellation results in the forfeiture of scheduled JV and varsity games against Moanalua High on Sept. 22 and Waianae High on Sept. 29.

Principal Justin Mew cited a “series of prevailing events and extreme concerns for student and staff safety.”

An on-campus incident that occurred Monday evening required police involvement, he said.

“This unacceptable behavior is one of a series of escalating events that has led us to this difficult decision,” Mew wrote. “The well being of our school community is a top priority and we are committed to keeping our students and staff safe.”

As an added safety precaution, the grand opening of the school’s new athletic facilities and renovated track and field will not take place as scheduled Wednesday.

Mew says scheduled homecoming activities will continue as planned.

In a news release, the Department of Education said, “Due to a shortage of varsity football players for the 2017 season, the school tried to make accommodations for a modified season in order to participate in the Oahu Interscholastic Association (OIA) league.”

