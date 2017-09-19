Makapuu Lighthouse Trail, parking lot to close Thursday for striping work

The popular Makapuu Lighthouse Trail and parking lot in East Oahu will close Thursday, Sept. 21, for striping work.

A contractor for the Department of Land and Natural Resources will stripe the parking stalls in the final step of maintenance work for the lot.

Crews previously applied a weather-resistant protective slurry seal coat on the paving of the access road from Kalanianaole Highway into the parking lot to extend the life of the pavement.

The work is being done by contractor Pacific Preferred Contractors at a cost of $5,700.

The trail will reopen Friday.