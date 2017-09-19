Manoa District Park pool and gymnasium reopens Tuesday

The Manoa District Park pool and gymnasium reopens on Tuesday after being closed for re-roofing project.

The pool will be open to the public under the following schedule:

• morning lap swim Monday – Friday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• afternoon lap & free swim Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• evening lap swim Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

• weekend lap & free swim Saturday & Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The re-roofing repairs to the hexagon-shaped gym closest to the pool included replacing the decades old roof with a new, single-ply roofing system. This provides the facility with stronger and more durable weatherproofing. Other repairs were also made to the restroom facility shared by the gym and pool.

Due to the proximity to the park’s swimming pool, the $1.17 million roof replacement project required the closure of both gym and pool throughout construction. Construction began on February 13, 2017 and both facilities were closed for more than seven months.