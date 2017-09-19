Rainbow Warriors bringing attitude to fight the altitude, weather in Wyoming

Seven years removed from the University of Hawaii’s last conference championship, the Rainbow Warriors will pen their Mountain West schedule this weekend on the road at Wyoming.

The 2-1 ‘Bows will no doubt be tested by the reignng Mountain Division champs who are listed as 6.5-point favorites at the iconic War Memorial Stadium. The ‘Pokes are led behind NFL prospect at quarterback in Josh Allen but UH will also need to prepare for the unique elements. The forecast in Laramie which is at 7,220 feet above sea level, reads 40-degrees and wet on Saturday night.

“We know its gonna be cold we know it’s gonna be wet. It’s gonna be altitude but this is who wants it more. Who is physically and mentally tough enough to withstand whatever it’s going to take to win this football game. I don’t want to harp on it too much but I want these guys to be aware of what they’re getting into” said UH head coach Nick Rolovich.

“You just gotta keep reminding guys that the team that’s the most mentally tough for this game is gonna win. There’s gonna be a lot of factors that are going to play outside of the game. The temperature, the altitude. That’s all guys who have taken that trip are talking about is the altitude and how it can be a factor. If you block those things out and just worry about the football and winning this game our keys, I think that if you can stay mentally tough then we can come home successful” added junior safety Daniel Lewis Jr.

The Rainbow Warriors will leave for Wyoming on Wednesday night with kickoff set for Saturday at 4:15 pm HST on ESPN2.

Prior to the completion of Tuesday’s practice, the ‘Bows were given a speech by former head coach Bob Wagner, who 25-years ago led Hawaii to a win over Wyoming which capped-off the program’s first ever WAC championship and an invite to the Holiday Bowl.