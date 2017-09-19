Resurfacing of city-owned section of Farrington Hwy. set to begin

A traffic alert for drivers in West Oahu.

On Monday, Sept. 25, the city will begin repaving a city-owned section of Farrington Highway, from Kapolei Golf Course Road to approximately 1.5 miles east of Kualakai Parkway.

The work will cover 2.23 miles of roadway and is estimated to be finished within 180 calendar days.

The project includes, but is not limited to milling of asphalt concrete pavement, reconstruction and resurfacing of asphalt concrete pavement, adjustment of utility manholes to grade (frames and covers), and installation of pavement markings.

Work hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays with possible Saturday work.

Residents and business owners are advised to observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty police officers. Drivers should anticipate delays due to detours, lane and road closures, and allow extra travel time while driving through the work areas. Local residential traffic, deliveries and trash collection will be allowed during construction, and any illegally parked cars may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Contractor Road and Highway Builders, LLC was awarded the $2.3 million contract.