Suspect charged with murder, attempted murder in deadly Waikiki shooting

A suspect in a deadly shooting in Waikiki has been charged.

Honolulu police confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Jordan Smith was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, and four firearms offenses.

His bail is set at $1 million.

Smith was one of three people arrested following a shooting in Waikiki that left one man dead and two others wounded Saturday morning.

It happened at around 6 a.m. outside Club Alley Cat near the corner of Kuhio and Seaside avenues.

Maleko Remlinger, 22, of Kaneohe died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The following day, dozens of officers swarmed an apartment complex on Young Street near Punahou Street.

After several hours, Smith and two others were taken into custody.

