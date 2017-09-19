The Cheesecake Factory in Kapolei opens today





The Cheesecake Factory at the new Ka Makana Alii mall in Kapolei opens today.

The restaurant can seat more than 200, and an additional 100 outside on the Lanai. The lanai is unique to the Waikiki restaurant. Also unique to the Kapolei location, there will be a happy hour from 4pm-6pm.

There are also four pickup spots that are reserved right in front of the restaurant , so you can all in an order.

And at the Kapolei restaurant the same huge menu is offered, with an additional 50 or so items on the “Skinny Menu” with all the selections under 600 calories.

And don’t worry the trademark cheesecakes are there. Weekdays the restaurant opens at 11:30 until 11 at night. Friday and Saturday night it stays open til midnight. Saturday and Sunday the restaurant opens at 10am for brunch. And the closing time on Sunday night is 11pm.