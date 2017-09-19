UH Manoa to award $600,000 in scholarships to aspiring teachers

Hawaii has been dealing with a teacher shortage for years.

Now, new scholarships are available to help educators get their teaching licenses.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa College of Education will award up to $600,000 in scholarship stipends for Department of Education employees who are emergency hires, substitute teachers, or educational assistants.

The money will be used to cover the cost of enrollment in the college’s statewide Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Secondary Education program.

The initiative, called Grow Our Own, is designed to address teacher shortage areas in Hawaiian language, world languages, English, mathematics and science.

“This partnership between the College of Education and HIDOE is the first of its kind, targeting educators who have an undergraduate degree, but no teaching license, and who demonstrate content knowledge in a HIDOE federal shortage area,” said Dean Donald B. Young. “It is the first time state scholarships have been available to support teacher preparation.”

The deadline to apply is Oct. 1. Classes begin in spring 2018.

