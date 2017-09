The number of deaths due to drunk driving has declined, but more needs to be done. You can support the efforts of MADD Hawaii by participating in a walk this weekend. It will be held at Macy’s at Ala Moana Center. Cora Speck, board member, and Lt. Ben Moszkowicz of the Honolulu Police Dept., joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the event. Lt. Moszkowicz also talked about what an impaired driver looks like and what others can do if they spot one.

