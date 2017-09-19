Wong’s MVP performance leads Durham Bulls to AAA title

Your browser does not support iframes.

Waiakea high school graduate Kean Wong took to the national spotlight Tuesday, cracking a grand slam and making a diving catch to lead the Durham Bulls to the AAA national championship in a 5-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Wong, the brother of former University of Hawai’i All-American and current Cardinals star second baseman Kolten, was awarded as the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The Tampa Bay Rays 22-year-old infield prospect finished 3-4, finishing his 2017 campaign in Durham hitting .270 with 6 home runs and 48 RBI.

Kean is a three-time minor league All-Star.