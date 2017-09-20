Energy Innovation: Pay less for electricity

By Published:

No money down, monthly payments are less than your HECO bill, a low rate locked in for 20 years, plus partial or whole home battery backup included!  These are some of the benefits of RevoluSuns’s solar lease-to-own program.  David Gorman explains.

revolusun.com

