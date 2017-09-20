Equifax confirms another data breach

Equifax confirmed on Tuesday the company had been breached before last month’s massive hack that potentially put 143 million people at risk.

The credit monitoring agency says the “security incident” was on its corporate networks during tax season in March. That’s the same month a flaw was discovered in some software the company uses.

Equifax believed it had addressed the issue, but now the company believes the bug wasn’t fixed. Allowing hackers to crawl through their system.

Now one in four Americans may have their personal information public. Here’s how you can protect your money:

See if bank account is affected by checking online

Check personal credit reports for any suspicious activity

Sign up for credit monitoring. Equifax is offering this free for a year to all Americans

Consider putting a freeze on credit, this will help stop anyone from opening up a new credit card