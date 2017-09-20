Firefighters union questions command, resource decisions made at Marco Polo blaze

The Hawaii Fire Fighter Association says a top Honolulu Fire Department chief violated department policy while responding to a deadly, seven-alarm fire at the Marco Polo high-rise building on July 14.

Three people were killed and the fire is considered to be one of the most destructive in Honolulu’s recent history with damage estimated to exceed $100 million.

At the Honolulu Fire Commission’s monthly meeting Wednesday, union president Bobby Lee laid out arguments accusing an assistant chief of creating a potentially unsafe environment for firefighters.

According to HFD’s dispatch policy for fires of three alarms or greater, the following must be dispatched: the assistant chief of operations, a second battalion command, a mobile command center, two additional engine companies, and one additional aerial company.

An incident report timeline shows the mobile command center was canceled at 2:30 p.m. — three minutes after a fourth alarm was dispatched, seven minutes after a third alarm was dispatched, and 13 minutes after the fire was first reported.

“The assistant fire chief of operations canceled the dispatch of critical fire fighting equipment that would have made a significant difference in helping firefighters battling the Marco Polo fire,” Lee said.

Lee argues that this violated department policy and is grounds for suspension.

He also says the department misled the fire commission and the public when it came to asbestos concerns and response.

As Always Investigating first reported, the Department of Health confirmed the presence of asbestos in the building 11 days after the fire.

Yet Personal Protective Gear (PPG) was not taken out of service until 17 days after that, or 28 days after initial exposure.

“Chief Neves and HFD offered confusing statements and half-truths that suggested firefighters properly handled PPEs exposed to asbestos. The real truth is that no firefighter bagged exposed PPEs before returning to the stations,” Lee said.