Hilo man wanted for questioning in kidnapping investigation

Hawaii Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 19-year-old Hilo man wanted for questioning in a kidnapping investigation.

David John Erlenbach is described to be 5 feet 11 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is known to wear prescription type eyeglasses.

He has a Japanese symbol tattoo on his left shoulder and his date of birth tattooed in Roman numerals on his chest.

He resides in the Hilo area.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Fetuutuunai Amuimuia at (808) 961-2278 or via email at fetuutuunai.Amuimuia@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.