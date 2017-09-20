Kaiser head coach files TRO against parents following on-campus ‘incident’

Related Coverage Kaiser High School football season canceled after police called to campus

New information is helping to shed light as to why Kaiser High School canceled its football season.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, the school’s principal, Justin Mew, wrote that “an incident occurred on campus yesterday evening, Sept. 18, which required police involvement. This unacceptable behavior is one of a series of escalating events that has led us to this difficult decision.”

On Wednesday, KHON2 obtained two temporary restraining orders filed by the school’s head football coach, Arnold Martinez.

One claims that a parent of a football player confronted him on Monday, Sept.18, and took a swing at him.

The document also claims the parent threatened Martinez, and that Martinez feared for his physical safety.

As an employee of the Department of Education, Martinez is protected by safe workplace policies, procedures and state law. The TRO claims that the altercation happened on state property while Martinez was at work.

The TROs also outline ongoing threats directed at Martinez and his family.

The cancellation of the football season affects more than just Kaiser’s football players.

Kim Sheree Napiewocki coaches the school’s cheerleading squad. Her daughter is also on the squad.

“They’re incredibly emotional and sad,” Napiewocki said. “But one thing that I’ve noticed is they’re there for their team. The football players, the band members, so everyone that is a senior that it’s affecting.”

Kaiser only played one game this season at Campbell. They had to forfeit three other games.

“The band didn’t get to play once this entire year, and the varsity cheerleaders never got to do a home game or with the band, so they’re all sort of a little bit miserable together,” Napiewocki said.

Napiewocki said she agrees with the schools decision and that the safety of the coaching staff and athletes is the most important thing and added that is hopeful for the future.

“I have faith and I hope that the high school will do something also just because this has been a little bit of a trying time,” Napiewocki said.

Kaiser isn’t the only school where an incident involving football has led to severe actions.

On Sept. 2, an incident occurred between adults during half-time and after a game at Kealakehe High School on Hawaii island.

This led to the school banning parents from being on the field during practice and games.

Parents were also directed not to approach coaching staff before, during, and after practices and games.

In a letter, the school’s principal said, “We are the village raising our kids and they are watching and learning. We all must do better.”