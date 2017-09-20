Keiki Corner: Children and Youth Day coming up on October 1st

Children and Youth Day is a special celebration to honor the children and youth in Hawaii. The Legislature, 24 years ago, designated the first Sunday in October as Children and Youth Day and a few years later designated the whole month of October as Children and Youth Month. This year, the event will be on Sunday, October 1st, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the State Capitol, Iolani Palace, Kalanimoku Building, the Hawaii State Art Museum, Supreme Court Building, Department of Health and Punchbowl Street. There will be four stages of continuous entertainment and many free, fun and educational activities for the whole family.

