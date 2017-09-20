Man dies from burns in house fire sparked by children playing with matches

By Published:

A Hawaii island man who was severely burned in a house fire earlier this month has died.

The fire sparked at around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at a home on Nahelenani Street in Volcano.

The Hawaii Fire Department’s battalion chief determined that the fire was started by children playing with matches under the home.

The homeowner, Kris Anderson, 64, was burned when he went back to see if any children were still inside.

He was airlifted to the burn center at Straub Medical Center and died on Thursday, Sept. 14.

 

