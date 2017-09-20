Maui man charged in attempted kidnapping case involving two girls

A Maui man has been charged with first-degree attempted kidnapping for an incident involving two young girls.

It happened on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at around 7:18 a.m. in Kihei.

According to the Maui Police Department, a school resource officer at Lokelani Intermediate School received a report that two female students were walking down Aliilani Place to a bus stop on their way to school when they were approached by two men in a black sedan.

The men allegedly made repeated attempts to lure the girls into the vehicle and drove off when they refused.

Investigators later found the vehicle on South Kihei Road. The driver was arrested and released pending further investigation.

The passenger, Edward James Martin, 39, was later arrested and charged with first-degree attempted kidnapping.

His bail was set at $40,000.