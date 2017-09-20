Mother demands answers after video shows stranger harassing daughter on TheBus

Related Coverage Investigation underway after video appears to show man touching young girl on TheBus

The mother of a young girl seen in a disturbing video taken on TheBus is seeking answers.

The video was taken Monday morning by a passenger sitting across from the young girl.

Someone eventually intervened and told the man next to the child to stop it.

Police were called and a harassment case was opened. Still, there has been no arrest and the girl’s mother wants to know why.

The mother says the last she spoke to authorities was when she filed the police report. She hasn’t heard from the bus company, Oahu Transit Services, either.

The mother didn’t want to be identified in order to protect her daughter, but tells us her child was on the bus on the way to school when the incident happened.

We’re told police have a copy of the original video posted to social media, so the mom wants to know, why hasn’t he been arrested?

She is also concerned about safety on the bus. The incident has left her daughter shaken and she no longer wants to take public transportation.

“My first thing is what are you doing to keep these passengers safe? That’s the number one question. From my understanding, there’s a lot of kids that use public transportation,” she said. “Are you being cautious of who you’re allowing on the buses? That’s my main question, and also, what are you going to be doing in the future moving forward to protect people here on out?”

We reached out to both HPD and OTS on Tuesday, and did so again Wednesday to help the family get answers.

While we heard back from them Tuesday, so far there’s been no response to our new questions.

OTS has a “see something, say something” policy, as well as surveillance cameras on TheBus.