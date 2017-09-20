Quarterback Milton brings Aloha spirit to storm-damaged Central Florida

Three weeks after a stellar debut to his sophomore season, which earned him American Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors, Mililani graduate and University of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton returns to the turf this weekend.

The Golden Knights, who beat Florida International 61-17 on Aug. 31, has since canceled a game with Georgia Tech and rescheduled an outing against Memphis following the devastating effects of Hurricane Irma to Central Florida.

Since the storm reached landfall, causing billions of dollars in damage, UCF’s home stadium was used to house over a thousand from the National Guard while Milton and his teammates provided relief at a local food bank and in construction efforts.

It was an opportunity that came without hesitation from the Aloha State native.

“It was a little scary at times, but it didn’t hit Orlando as bad as it hit the islands down in the Caribbean, but there’s still some damage in Orlando,” Milton told KHON2. “It feels pretty good to go help out at the food bank, help do some sandbags to help some houses that were damaged, so it kind of shows you that not everything is about football. We kind of did some of the same stuff back at Mililani, so it’s kind of the same thing. This island boy is bringing the islands to the mainland, I guess.”

McKenzie, who went for 360 yards and four touchdowns against FIU, will play at 2-0 Maryland this Saturday.

“It’s super exciting. We’ve been out the past two weeks and we’ve got a good challenge up ahead of us up at Maryland,” he said. “So we’re super excited for that and we’re excited to put UCF back on the map and play for our home town.”

Kick-off is set for 9 a.m. HST. The game will be televised on FS1.