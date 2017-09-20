Search underway for Hawaii State Hospital patient who ran from staff

By Published:
Leia McNeely

State sheriffs are searching for a Hawaii State Hospital patient who ran from her escorts Wednesday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Leia McNeely was being transported to an appointment and ran from Department of Health escort staff at 1:30 p.m.

She was last seen in the Punchbowl area, wearing gray pants and a gray shirt.

McNeely was described to be 5 feet 9 inches tall and 142 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She has a scar running down her forehead and over her left eye as well as a tracheostomy scar on her throat.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the State Sheriffs at 586-1352.

