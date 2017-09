A Virginia man accomplished his goal to visit 59 national parks.

He saved the best for last.

Dave Parker’s last stop was Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

He made it there last night, and said witnessing lava from Kilauea volcano was spectacular.

The 77 year-old says his love for national parks started when he was 14 years old, when his parents took him to Yellowstone and Grand Teton.

Parker and his wife will spend a few nights at Volcano House and explore Kilauea and Mauna loa.