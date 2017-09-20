Welcome Home: Kapolei

Long before the homes were built and rail line construction started here, Kapolei was just dry ranch land. It is now known as the “Second City” of Oahu in relation to Honolulu, and it is rapidly growing. In today’s Welcome Home segment, all eyes are on the master planned community.

We first stopped by Ka Makana Ali’i to speak to their General Manager Stephanie England who shares about the neighborhood’s Farmers Market that can be found every Wednesday from 4 – 8 p.m. full of fresh items from local vendors, a mobile wine bar, and entertainment. Dillan Hanawahine from Nalo Farms shows us some of those items.

We then visited the local Locations office in Kapolei where Realtor® Elizabeth La Riva told us about the history of real estate in the area.

“The first homes in Kapolei were only built in 1990! After years of planning in the late 1950s until the 1960s, the 1977 general plan finally served as the blueprint for Kapolei as we know it today,” La Riva explained.

Kapolei has something for almost everyone. Homes here range from condos to townhomes to single-family homes. Kapolei also has affordable housing designated for those earning eighty percent or less of the area median income.

Simona Winstone, also a Realtor® with Locations shares, “Flex homes are designated for homeowners who want to run a business from their home, such as a coffee shop, hair salon, etc. The flex homes have separate entrances and are zoned for business activity.”

Between Ewa and Kapolei, you can now find Ho’opili. This new housing area that includes affordable housing will help to meet the high demand for the area. It will eventually be a complete city with homes and restaurants, shopping and everything in between.

“We wanted to ensure there is something for everyone in terms of home styles and price point. Ho’opili will include everything where residents may live and work in the same space,” Mary Flood, Senior Vice President of Sales for D.R. Horton, said.

On top of all of that, Kapolei has an abundance of city amenities. It’s full of activities you never have to travel far for, such as indoor go-cart racing, seven golf courses, and luxury movie theaters. The Kapolei Public Library, The Kapolei Regional Park, and access to public beaches make this unique neighborhood a very desirable area to call home.