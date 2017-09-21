442nd veterans in Hawaii awarded French Legion of Honor medals



Three WWII veterans received France’s highest order of merit at the Hawaii State Capitol Thursday.

Guillaume Maman, Honorary Consul of France in Hawaii, presented the Legion of Honor medal to Harold Afuso, Tetsuo Tateishi (posthumously), and Futao Terashima.

The men were from the highly decorated 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and were honored for their courageous and heroic acts in France during the war.

“Know that those people were alive in 1944, like my mother, have not forgotten. Know that their children, like me, have not forgotten. Know that their grandchildren, like my son, have not forgotten. France will never forget,” Maman said.

The veterans also received certificates and lei from state legislators.